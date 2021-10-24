Advertisement
Santa Anita has fourth horse death in short fall meeting

Horses run in the second race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands.
Horses run in the second race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands in March 2020. The track had its fourth horse death on Saturday during its short fall meeting.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Santa Anita had its fourth equine death of its five-week fall meeting on Saturday when Major Cabbie broke down on the backstretch of a one-mile claiming race and was euthanized. This fall meeting has been a significant backslide from last year when the Arcadia track had no deaths either racing or training.

Major Cabbie, a 6-year-old, was running his first race for trainer Victor Garcia after being claimed from the barn of Peter Miller. He was running at the same claiming level as his previous race, in which he finished fourth. It appeared the horse was clear of other horses when the injury occurred, resulting in jockey Ricardo Gonzalez being unseated. Gonzalez was not hurt and rode later in the card.

It was the first racing or training death from Garcia’s barn since 2015, according to California Horse Racing Board records.

Major Cabbie had won four of 24 lifetime races, winning $230,251. The horse, sired by Into Mischief, was purchased in 2017 for $260,000. He was winless in eight races this year.

The Stronach Group, owner of Santa Anita and other tracks, has been a leader in trying to upgrade safety standards in the industry after a disastrous 2019 in which 30 horses died racing or training during its half-year winter/spring meet and seven more during its fall meeting. Most notable of those was Mongolian Groom, who suffered a fatal injury while running in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on the penultimate day of the fall meeting. In 2018, there were four deaths in the fall meeting.

California has had a precipitous decline in horse deaths the last two years after both track and CHRB reform measures were instituted. The biggest two days of the year are in two weeks when the Breeders’ Cup is held at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

