Today’s Headlines: The day Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza

The day Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza

A Los Angeles Times reconstruction of the events leading up to Hutchins’ death has uncovered new details about the shooting. As has been previously reported by The Times, the inexperience of the armorer had raised concerns from the first day on set, as did conflicts between the production managers and the camera crew. A cascade of bad decisions appeared to create a chaotic set. A set in which, against all production regulations, live bullets were not only present but several had been loaded into a prop gun.

G-20 summit fails to bridge divides on pandemic and climate change

Despite Biden’s success at patching up disputes with allies like France and the European Union, new fissures are spreading across the globe, undermining the unity needed to resolve ongoing crises and forestall future ones.

After months of decline, coronavirus cases plateau in California. Can we avoid a new surge?

Halloween kicked off a packed slate of fall-and-winter festivities, tempting many residents to travel and gather in numbers not seen since before the pandemic.

Combine that with cooler weather increasingly pushing activities indoors — where the risk of transmission is generally higher — and the apparent seasonality of COVID-19 itself, and there’s potential for this latest lull to be a launching point for a new influx of infections.

Sheriff warns vaccine mandate causing ‘mass exodus’ among personnel

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to rail against the county’s vaccine mandate, warning it is causing a “mass exodus” in his department and threatens public safety at a time when violent crime is on the rise.

Inside an LAPD crime briefing: Homicides, ‘hood days’ and the ‘compounding’ violence

After a decade of success in driving down violent crime like killings and shootings, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has seen the progress fade away since last year. The latest closed-door briefing, which Moore allowed The Times to observe, offered no reprieve.

River Phoenix, who gained fame as a teenage actor in the film “Stand by Me” and became one of Hollywood’s rising young stars, collapsed and died in front of a trendy Hollywood nightclub.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call from his distraught brother, Joaquin, who reported Phoenix was suffering seizures and had lost consciousness. Phoenix arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in full cardiac arrest, with no pulse or blood pressure.

Clipped from the front page of the Los Angeles Times Nov. 1, 1993. (L.A. Times archive)

Tooleville water is contaminated with the carcinogen hexavalent chromium (chrom-6), and sometimes nitrates linked to agriculture and bacteria.

The town of Exeter is less than a mile away. It’s where many of Tooleville’s 340 residents shop and go to school. Yet, for more than 20 years, the vibrant citrus-belt community has refused to connect Tooleville to its water system.

So water had to be delivered to residents’ doors, paid for with emergency state funding passed during the California drought that ended in 2016.

A water bill signed in September was inspired largely by Tooleville’s struggle. The bill is called the “proactive water solutions bill,” and gives the state the power to mandate and fund consolidation when there is an at-risk water system.

