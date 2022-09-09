Today’s Headlines: Queen Elizabeth II was ‘the rock on which modern Britain was built’

By Amy Hubbard and Jason Sanchez

Hello, it’s Friday, Sept. 9, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

The second Elizabethan age has ended

Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, reigned so long that most of the U.K.’s 68 million people have known no other person on the British throne — or, indeed, most people on the planet.

During Elizabeth’s time on the throne, Britain’s class system continued to thaw, manners and morals were revolutionized, the Beatles rocked a generation, a stolid British industry gave way to highflying finance, and Britons stunned the world by voting to leave the European Union. A once-homogeneous society became a cosmopolitan one, and extraordinary technological advances swept even an ancient monarchy into the television and the internet age.

In the midst of it all was the queen, whose diminutive figure was instantly recognizable in her simple but impeccably tailored suits, sensible shoes and slightly old-fashioned hats. See photos from her reign, and one from her trip to California in From the Archives.

Advertisement

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

A Las Vegas reporter was working on another exposé. Authorities say his target killed him first

The man in the surveillance footage has a duffel bag slung over his shoulder and a straw hat shielding his face as he saunters along a Las Vegas sidewalk. It’s late Friday morning and he’s heading west toward the home of one of the city’s most renowned investigative journalists.

Hours later, authorities responding to a 911 call found the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Jeff German stabbed to death. Police had a leading theory: that someone targeted the reporter for something he had published or was going to publish. They began digging into Robert Telles, a top public official in the region who lost a primary election weeks after an exposé by German.

On Thursday, Telles was charged with murder.

She defeated Sarah Palin. But Mary Peltola and her hometown face bigger problems

In last week’s special election, Peltola defeated Republican Sarah Palin, and when she is sworn in next week, the 49-year-old Democrat will be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Her victory comes at a time when the land and culture that sustained her as a child face a series of existential threats that are redefining the political landscape of the state — perhaps forever.

Many in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta live a subsistence lifestyle, meaning they hunt, fish and gather as a main source of food. But that culture is under siege. The permafrost is thawing as the climate warms, leading to erosion and flooding. Tundra fires are increasingly severe. But the most immediate threat is the dramatically diminished salmon runs. Everything revolves around salmon.

More politics

Utah independent candidate Evan McMullin is upending the two-party fight for U.S. Senate.

The Justice Department plans to appeal a federal judge’s decision to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home.

“Something horribly failed.” How did so many of America’s secrets end up at Mar-a-Lago?

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting and the latest action in Sacramento.

Check out “The Times” podcast for essential news and more These days, waking up to current events can be, well, daunting. If you’re seeking a more balanced news diet, “The Times” podcast is for you. Gustavo Arellano, along with a diverse set of reporters from the award-winning L.A. Times newsroom, delivers the most interesting stories from the Los Angeles Times every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

CALIFORNIA

The Mosquito fire is raging west of Lake Tahoe. The fire in the foothills east of Sacramento was racing up canyons, sending smoke billowing east toward Lake Tahoe and western Nevada. By Thursday afternoon, the fire had wafted a giant pyrocumulus cloud over the Sierra, jumped the Middle Fork of the American River and was burning its way toward the hamlet of Volcanoville in El Dorado County.

The growth of L.A. County’s homeless population slowed during the pandemic. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found that the region’s homeless population grew by 4.1% from 66,436 in 2020 to 69,144 in 2022. By contrast, the region’s homeless population exploded in size in previous years, growing by 25% between 2018 and 2020. Officials attributed the decelerating growth to pandemic-era policies including unemployment relief and rent and eviction moratoriums.

“What should have happened 40 years ago is happening now.” Jesse Gonzales said he fatally shot the deputy raiding his parents’ home because he thought he was being ambushed by a rival gang. To disprove that claim, prosecutors relied on testimony from a prolific jailhouse informant. Now the informant’s credibility has thrown Gonzales’ four-decade-old conviction into doubt.

The ACLU is alleging “barbaric” L.A. County jail conditions. The civil rights group cited filth and degradation, saying a growing number of mentally ill inmates are chained to chairs for days or left to sleep on a concrete floor without bedding. The group asked a federal judge for an emergency order to force Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Board of Supervisors to clean up the “medieval” conditions of the jail system’s inmate reception center in downtown L.A.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

Britain announced new measures to tackle its energy crisis. British Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government would cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that had left the U.K. facing a bleak winter. Truss, who just took office Tuesday, also said she would approve more oil drilling in the North Sea and lift a ban on fracking in a bid to increase Britain’s domestic energy supply.

Stephen Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York. Prosecutors say that while Bannon promised donors that all the money they gave would go to building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, he was involved in funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to two other people involved in the scheme. The New York case closely resembles an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly, before trial, when Trump pardoned Bannon on his last day in office.

Brazil’s president was preparing for an election loss by declaring the vote rigged. President Jair Bolsonaro summoned his supporters into the streets to challenge the voting system ahead of October’s election.

Four major climate tipping points are close to being triggered. A study says slow but irreversible collapse of the Greenland and west Antarctic ice sheets, more immediate loss of tropical coral reefs around the globe, and thawing of high northern permafrost that releases massive amounts of greenhouse gases trapped in now-frozen land are four significant tipping points that could be triggered at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, which is three-tenths of a degree (half a degree Fahrenheit) warmer than now.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Column: For Americans, Queen Elizabeth II was the central character in the world’s longest-running soap opera. Over the years, writes Mary McNamara, that character has been cast in many lights: fairy tale princess, colonial despot, self-sacrificing monarch, money-sucking figurehead, underappreciated working woman, unfeeling mother-in-law. There may be no other person who lived in the modern public spotlight for so long and still remained, essentially, a cipher, a well-known figure not really known at all.

The Disney myth will be on display at D23 Expo. Here’s why we want to believe it. This year’s installment of the sold-out fan convention is ground zero for the launch of Walt Disney Co.'s 2023 centennial celebration. Think of it as a marketing bonanza, but from an unparalleled entertainment conglomerate that has influenced generations, defined American culture and honored its own traditions while changing with the times.

Veteran newsman Bernard Shaw has died at 82. Shaw was CNN’s first chief anchor and was at the center of every major story covered by the network in its first two decades. The journalist was one of the first Black network anchors, and his career at CNN spanned the time between the assassination attempt on President Reagan and the 2000 election recount.

Diversity experts studied the Emmys group and found “deep-seated resistance” to change. A number of areas for improvement were identified in the survey of Television Academy members, including the diversity of the academy’s leadership, the body’s “transparency, accountability and communication” and the perception that its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are not substantive.

The Golden Globes group added 103 international voters, expanding its ranks. This brings the total number of Golden Globes voters to 200 and represents the latest move by the embattled group as it works to reengage with Hollywood. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. is seeking to resume its perch in the awards firmament with a broadcast on NBC in time for its 80th anniversary next year.

BUSINESS

Home buyers are regaining some leverage as the market slows. An analysis of home sale data by Redfin shows that, on average, U.S. homes purchased during a four-week period in August sold for less than what sellers were asking. That hasn’t happened since at least March 2021, according to the real estate brokerage.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell says higher rates are unlikely to cause a deep U.S. recession. The last time the Federal Reserve faced inflation as high as it is now, in the early 1980s, it jacked up interest rates to double-digit levels — and in the process caused a deep recession and sharply higher unemployment. Powell suggested that, this time, the Fed won’t have to go nearly as far.

OPINION

Op-Ed: As a “Dreamer,” I’m never not afraid. Times opinion contributor Maria Duarte is a DACA recipient, but she still does not have peace of mind: “Fear is the sentiment that I feel most in my life. Even though the Biden administration has announced it is making DACA a federal regulation to try to help protect ‘Dreamers’ like me, others still want to end the program. Meanwhile, despite its benefits, DACA leaves Dreamers in a state of limbo, with no path to citizenship.”

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

SPORTS

Rams general manager Les Snead agreed to a contract extension. The team announced the deal hours before Thursday’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Snead and coach Sean McVay, who said during training camp that he had received a new contract, are both extended through 2026, the team said. Terms of the deals were not announced, but both are thought to be among the highest paid in the league.

Crowds are continuing to dwindle under Chip Kelly. It was too hot. Kickoff came before noon. Bowling Green wasn’t the most exciting opponent. These are some of the reasons tossed around explaining the thin crowds at UCLA’s season opener on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The announced crowd of 27,143 represented an all-time low for the team since it moved to the stadium before the 1982 season.

YOUR WEEKEND

Tet-a-Tet is a new dinner-only restaurant within All Day Baby, serving Vietnamese dishes with Latin inspiration. (Andre Karimloo / Tet-a-Tet)

Try Latin-tinged Vietnamese cuisine. Yum. Silver Lake’s All Day Baby has launched a restaurant within a restaurant, running All Day Baby’s usual breakfast and lunch operations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Wednesday through Sunday), then flipping the concept to the Latin-tinged Vietnamese restaurant Tet-a-Tet from 6 to 10 p.m. (Wednesday through Saturday).

An exploration of an annual pop-up from owners Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener, wherein they celebrated Tet, Vietnamese Lunar New Year, the Tet-a-Tet menu offers blue crab fried rice, Jidori chicken imperial rolls, fried whole fish with fish sauce caramel, oxtail stew with salsa macha and more, and will run indefinitely. You’re invited to check it out.

Go dancing. Whether you want to jam to Poison and Guns N’ Roses, do a country two-step or join a group salsa class, we have options. Suggestions are paired with a ranking based on how much energy you’ll probably need to expend. “One means you’re in for a laid-back night, and five means you need to carb-load and prime that eyeliner.”

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

More adult women are being diagnosed with ADHD. “Since women with ADHD and women in general are often socialized to act pleasant, be accommodating, and handle stress quietly, many girls with ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood because we develop coping mechanisms to mask our challenges.” A writer diagnosed at 39 sees her adolescence and young adulthood through a new lens — the self-harm, the dissociation after being assaulted. Now she’s raising her own daughter: “No matter how hard I try to heal history, there’s a good chance my beautiful daughter might face some of the same struggles I did as a child.” Harper’s Bazaar

See how electric cars are changing this South American desert. Amazing images in this quick, interactive read on lithium mining in Chile’s Atacama Desert. With an estimated 8 million tons of lithium, it’s one of the largest such reserves in the world. But the mining is taking a toll on biodiversity and Indigenous communities. Washington Post

FROM THE ARCHIVES

1983: Queen Elizabeth’s California visit included an event with President Reagan, who laughed at a joke she made about the lousy California weather she had experienced. (Bettmann Archive)

In February and March 1983, Queen Elizabeth II visited the U.S. West for the first time. The Times wrote about that visit in 2016 and rounded up a lot of great old photos. The queen stopped in San Diego, met with then-Mayor Tom Bradley in Los Angeles, visited with the Reagans at their hilltop ranch near Santa Barbara, and dropped by San Francisco, Sacramento and Yosemite.

That would be her only visit to the West Coast.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.