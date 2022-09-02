Tired of club music? Dance at these 9 spots instead
I love dancing, but I’d love it more without the same overplayed club music.
Music is the backbone of any party. When you don’t love it, the night falls flat (and if you’re the designated driver, you’re left praying that your friends are ready to bounce sooner rather than later). Many clubs blast EDM, trap or modern house music, and while those genres can amp up the energy, some people may be seeking a change of pace in Los Angeles and Orange counties. This summer, I devoted my Friday nights to testing out those alternative spots.
Partiers looking to dance to ’60s to ’00s, country to salsa and feral club to laid-back music will find options below. I like to know how much energy a night out is going to require, so I gave each a ranking. One means you’re in for a laid-back night, and five means you need to carb-load and prime that eyeliner.
It’s Donkey Kong meets cocktails.
The Granada L.A.
In the enormous main room, people passing outside peek through the arched windows to glimpse this three-story dance party. There’s not much on the second floor — it overlooks the dancers and appears a bit closed off — but climb the second staircase to the third. Inside, plenty of people dance in a darkened, smaller space with its own bar. It’s a bit more intimate for those who don’t feel comfortable dancing in front of everyone downstairs. Seating is fairly easy to find, especially by the main room — though the blasting music makes talking a challenge. The crowd is friendly, so don’t be afraid to dance with a stranger.
Cover fees are cash only and range from $5 to $20 depending on the day. Bonus: This is the easiest parking situation on this list, with availability in a free structure across from the Granada and on the street. Don’t forget to check the dress code: The club requires smart casual to dressy clothes and bans men’s shorts, flip-flops and athletic attire.
Energy level needed: 3
Boardner's
The spacious venue boasts a smoky dance floor with a second floor up above with a view of it all. Floating books hang over the bar. On the candlelit patio, bands take the small stage for those craving live music. It gets busy by 11:30 p.m., but it’s not too hot and there are lots of couches to take a break. I dropped in on Taylor Swift Night, jamming inside to Prince, Britney Spears and, of course, Taylor Swift. DJs here work with their partiers, as shown by “Blank Space” blasting within 15 seconds after the crowd called for Taylor.
Admission is $17.50 with the online fee, and I easily found $10 parking in a lot down the street. It’s one of many lots, so don’t stress about finding a spot.
Energy level needed: 3. The dance floor is high-energy, but the abundance of comfy couches and quieter spaces means it’s perfect for those feeling a bit more low-key too.
Totally ’80s Bar and Grille
Bar-goers jam to Poison or Guns N’ Roses on the black-and-white checkered dance floor, while others sip $12 Purple Rain or Valley Girl cocktails. Split a colorful $25 fishbowl with friends, though based on how some people were walking, it seems they were ambitious enough to down it solo. Take a break from dancing with five different types of fries ($7 to $15) or $11 nachos, among classic bar foods. And there’s good odds of scoring seating.
Ages are all over the place, and unlike clubs with hyper-sexual imagery, it’s a much friendlier vibe here. On Thursdays, the ’80s and ’90s dance party is free. On some Fridays and Saturdays, tribute bands paying homage to Mötley Crüe, Bruno Mars and Metallica jam on the small stage. In a nice change of pace, the crowd usually is more prone to wild dancing than the typical club grinding, and the venue keeps a laid-back atmosphere even with a busy dance floor. It’s loud but not to the point of ringing ears afterward. Hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Energy level needed: 3
Gimme Gimme Disco
The music is all ABBA and ’70s songs like “September” and “Rasputin” — and almost every person is screaming the lyrics. You can send in your own requests through the disco’s Instagram. I danced at Santa Ana’s Observatory, a roomy venue where you can groove in the thick of the crowd or hang along the outskirts. Catch your breath on the outdoor patio, which offers a nice break from four hours of dancing. Drinks are around $12 and there’s food for stamina, though prices vary by venue. Crowd-wise, it works backward: It’s thickest in the beginning and ebbs as it gets later, but the die-hards soak up every song until the DJ leaves.
The next L.A. disco runs on Sept. 2 at the Regent Theatre, or catch it on Sept. 9 at the Observatory. General admission is $19, including online fees.
Energy level needed: 4
Club 96 Tears
All the tables will be occupied, so come early if you want to claim one. Though many dance floors get congested, this lively area manages to maintain personal space. DJ perksandkisses knows the right volume level — loud enough to dance to but soft enough that it’s easy to converse at the bar. A few people donned ’60s dresses, so don’t be afraid to arrive in vintage attire. With a friendly, laid-back crowd, it’s easy to spark conversations with strangers.
Metered street parking around Chinatown is easy to find when the area is quiet. Admission is $12.30 on Eventbrite, including online fees. If it’s your birthday week, email club96tears@gmail.com for free admission (and free champagne!)
Energy level needed: 2
Cowboy Country Saloon
The main dance floor, games like giant Jenga and a mechanical bull occupy the first floor, while people shoot pool and throw back shots at the shooter bar in the loft above. It’s a balcony, so grab a seat to look down on the line dancers. This crowd’s age range is broad but skews more middle-aged than others on this list.
I recommend getting on the bull at least once. If you’re nervous, you can usually ride tandem with a friend — though your odds of hanging on will dwindle. While dancing is lively, seating is the bulk of the venue, so it’s perfect for a laid-back night. Two bars means you don’t wait long to get a drink, which are relatively cheap ($9 for a strong jack and Coke).
Admission is cash only, and food and drinks require a $20 minimum to use a credit card. It’s open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and there’s no cover from 6 to 7 p.m. It’s $5 after 7 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays, it bumps up to $10 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The parking lot fills quickly, so you might have to circle for a spot.
Energy level needed: 2
In Cahoots
If you want to look like a regular, know that almost all girls here wear some variation of a crop top, denim shorts and cowboy boots, while guys sport jeans and the occasional cowboy hat. Don’t dress in layers — the patio space is enclosed so it’s just as warm as inside.
In Cahoots used to operate several days a week, but it’s now open only on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. That means its regular crowd crams into one night. By 10 p.m., there’s a line at the door, but it’s usually walk-in before 9 p.m. Admission is cash only at $7. Parking is a shopping center lot, so you’ll find a spot somewhere.
Energy level needed: 4
Akbar
Akbar is open daily. There’s no cover most nights, but check its calendar for special events that may charge. Don’t forget your vaccine card — they check — and have a mask for entry just in case. Parking will likely be street or back lot.
Energy level needed: 3
Los Globos
Los Globos drinks cost around $12 to $14 — a rum and Coke is heavy on the rum and light on the Coke. By 11:30 p.m., the dance floor is shoulder-to-shoulder. By 12:30 a.m., it’s an Easy Bake Oven of people too drunk to care. Dancing in the swarm will have you jostled from all sides — navigating through it is human bumper cars — and your ears will be ringing when you stumble out at night’s end.
Whichever event you choose, buy your tickets in advance. Admission ranges from free to $25 depending on the calendar, but your real obstacle is parking; I recommend Uber or Lyft. It gets hot inside, so dress accordingly. Oh, and be sure to double-knot your laces — you have no chance of tying them on the dance floor.
Energy level needed: 5
