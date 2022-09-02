Tired of club music? Dance at these 9 spots instead

I love dancing, but I’d love it more without the same overplayed club music.

Music is the backbone of any party. When you don’t love it, the night falls flat (and if you’re the designated driver, you’re left praying that your friends are ready to bounce sooner rather than later). Many clubs blast EDM, trap or modern house music, and while those genres can amp up the energy, some people may be seeking a change of pace in Los Angeles and Orange counties. This summer, I devoted my Friday nights to testing out those alternative spots.

Partiers looking to dance to ’60s to ’00s, country to salsa and feral club to laid-back music will find options below. I like to know how much energy a night out is going to require, so I gave each a ranking. One means you’re in for a laid-back night, and five means you need to carb-load and prime that eyeliner.