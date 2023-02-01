Today’s Headlines: LAPD Chief Michel Moore gets a second five-year term

Hello, it’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

LAPD Chief Michel Moore receives a second 5-year term. The Los Angeles Police Commission reappointed Chief Michel Moore to a second term as head of one of the nation’s largest police departments.

The vote came after just a few weeks of public hearings on whether to reappoint Moore, an unusually fast timetable for a civilian body that in the past has taken months when considering a chief’s reappointment.

Before voting, the panel heard from dozens of people who called in to the remote meeting and were overwhelmingly opposed to Moore’s reappointment.

Daughter of slain Monterey Park dance hall leader hopes to reopen the studio. Ming Wei Ma, 72, was one of the 11 people killed at the studio on Jan. 21, when a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration. Up until his last days, his daughter, Mary Ma said he lived selflessly, helping lift up those around him.

And that’s why she’s determined to carry on his legacy, by eventually reopening the dance hall that came to define his later years.

“My dad always believed that there’s always good in the world and this community. ... We can’t let the bad take over,” Mary Ma said.

SoCalGas says skyrocketing gas bills will drop in February. With astronomical natural gas prices squeezing the pocketbooks of Southern California Gas Co.'s 21.8 million customers, the company says relief may be on the way as soon as this month.

In a statement, the company said the price of natural gas for its customers would be down 68% for February compared with January.

The utility attributed the drop in consumer gas prices primarily to a commensurate drop in the wholesale price that SoCalGas will pay in February.

California offers proposal on Colorado River crisis, disagreeing with six states. California is on a collision course with the six other states that depend on the Colorado river. The states failed to meet a deadline for agreeing on a water-use reduction plan.

In a bid to influence federal officials after contentious negotiations reached an impasse, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming submitted a last-minute proposal outlining possible cuts to help prevent reservoirs from falling to dangerously low levels, presenting a unified front while leaving out California, which uses the single largest share of the river.

California released its own proposal, too.

Second- and third-generation Latinos are reclaiming the Spanish language. For some Latin Americans, not being fluent in their family’s heritage language — the language spoken in the home that’s different from the dominant language in the country — hinders but doesn’t sever their connection to their culture.

For others, though, language loss can be a shameful experience. That has led to a recent resurgence of Latino Americans who want to reclaim their language.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A passing winter storm covered the hillsides along the 5 Freeway in Gorman, Calif., with snow on Monday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

L.A. could see nearly 100 new digital signs. Anti-billboard groups plan to fight back. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking to put up as many as 93 billboard-size digital signs across the city — despite warnings from critics who say the rotating images will distract drivers and make the city uglier.

Who are the L.A. County residents still most likely to die of COVID-19? Data show unvaccinated people were more than seven times as likely to die from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County as those who received an updated booster during the latest coronavirus spike.

Why epic California rains might not prevent a dangerous fire season ahead. Experts say it’s too soon to know what the fire season has in store. But if no more rains arrive — or if other, less predictable factors such as lightning storms and heat waves develop later in the year — all that progress could go out the window.

NATION-WORLD

Blinken visits the Palestinian West Bank, where residents are disillusioned. The U.S. secretary of State wrapped up a three-day visit to the Middle East on Tuesday and met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

At 16, he escaped a fringe Jewish sect. Now he’s fighting to get his family out. Lev Tahor, a fringe Jewish sect, has fled from country to country over the last decade, on the run from authorities and child abuse allegations.

Farewell to a flying icon: Boeing delivers its last 747 jumbo jet. Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles and the Air Force One presidential aircraft.

Death toll rises to 100 in Pakistan suicide bombing blamed on ‘security lapse.’ The blast, which ripped through a Sunni mosque inside a major police facility in the city of Peshawar on Monday, was one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon. Amid a surge of interest in his wise and witty songs about love, sex, addiction, murder, history and geopolitics, a number of musicians and industry types are trying to get Zevon onto the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

‘Pam & Tommy’ ‘re-traumatized’ Pamela Anderson. Her Netflix doc shows it in real time. “Pamela, a Love Story” arrived Tuesday on Netflix, in tandem with the publication of her memoir. Drawing from Anderson’s diaries, a trove of private home videos and interviews, it presents a compassionate, complicated portrait of a woman all too often reduced to a punchline.

Alec Baldwin is formally charged over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting. Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were each charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting. If convicted of the most serious charge, they could each face a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

Cindy Williams, the Shirley of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75. Williams was the optimistic foil to Penny Marshall’s wise-cracking Laverne DeFazio on the iconic sitcom, which starred two 1950s roommates working on the assembly line at Milwaukee’s Shotz Brewery.

BUSINESS

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plan to unify the DC comic book empire. The producer-filmmaker pair on Monday shared the beginnings of their plan to get the mighty heroes’ storylines back on track and create a unit that can credibly compete with Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios.

The Costco hot dog combo has been undercut by Sam’s Club by 12 cents. But which is better? The loss leader has brought customers in droves to Costco’s warehouses over the years and 12 cents may not change that. But what about the soda selection? The flavor? The toppings? The ambiance? Here’s our review.

OPINION

How do we help Monterey Park shooting survivors now left with horrific trauma? Asian American communities are the least likely of any racial or ethnic group to seek mental health resources. More providers need improved training in culturally aware and trauma-informed care.

SPORTS

Super Bowl LVII features an Andy Reid reunion and a battle between brothers. Reid has emerged victorious the last six times the Eagles and Chiefs have squared off. Will he prevail again in Super Bowl LVII?

The Dodgers agree to terms with pitcher Tony Gonsolin to avoid arbitration. Of the Dodgers’ 10 arbitration-eligible players this winter, Gonsolin was the only one who failed to settle with the team on a salary for 2023 ahead of a mid-January deadline.

ONLY IN L.A.

Don’t touch that dial! KPCC isn’t going anywhere — it’s just changing its name. Los Angeles’ most popular FM public radio station, KPCC, will rename itself LAist 89.3, the station’s management announced Tuesday.

The on-air change, set to take effect in the coming weeks, is part of a broader move by the station’s Pasadena-based operator to consolidate its radio, podcast, digital and events offerings under the LAist name.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Janet Jackson during The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show. (KMazur/WireImage)

It has been 19 years since Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show ended in controversy following a costume malfunction. The performance ended with Timberlake accidentally exposing Jackson’s breast by tearing away a piece of her costume.

Timberlake publicly apologized to Jackson for the incident in 2021. In a recent documentary, Jackson talked at length about how the backlash from that incident took on her mental health and career and said she and Timberlake have “moved on” from the scandal.

“It was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” Jackson said.

