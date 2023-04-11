Today’s Headlines: Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are discovered in L.A. wastewater

The Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey is the largest and oldest wastewater treatment plant in Los Angeles.

Hello, it’s Tuesday, April 11, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today.

TOP STORIES

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria circulating in Los Angeles

Bacteria that are resistant to colistin, a last-resort antibiotic, have for the first time been detected in Los Angeles County wastewater, suggesting that they are circulating more widely in the community than previously thought, according to researchers at USC.

The pathogens appeared in samples of untreated water taken from two of Los Angeles County’s largest treatment plants: the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant in Carson and the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey. The facilities serve 7.5 million people.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

The mystery behind California’s 31 atmospheric rivers

An onslaught of atmospheric rivers hit California this winter, exposing the delicate balance of the systems that provide critical water and can prompt dangerous floods. But why?

It remains a mystery. While storm tracking has improved in recent years with data from better satellite images and air reconnaissance missions, scientists have not been able to pinpoint what exactly caused the relentlessly wet weather.

California stocks up on an emergency supply of abortion pills

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California will stockpile an emergency supply of 2 million abortion pills known as misoprostol in response to a federal judge in Texas ruling against the authorization of another medication that has been used to terminate pregnancies for decades.

Newsom’s announcement follows U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling Friday that aims to nullify the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, an abortion medication that has helped millions of women medically end early pregnancies.

More politics:



The Justice Department appealed a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S., calling the decision “extraordinary and unprecedented.”

Nashville officials vote to reinstate one of the Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republicans.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting and the latest action in Sacramento.

On the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine, as the battle rages for control

If war is hell, there’s a credible case that Bakhmut is its ninth circle, as Russia besieges the Ukrainian city that has symbolic, if not strategic, value for both sides.

Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people, has become the site of the bloodiest combat in 14 months of war.

It appears to hold a psychological symbolism for the fighting forces on each side. Neither seems willing to let go, transforming Bakhmut into a churned-up moonscape of battered buildings, bombed-out vehicles and corpses.

Our daily news podcast If you’re a fan of this newsletter, you’ll love our daily podcast “The Times,” hosted every weekday by columnist Gustavo Arellano, along with reporters from across our newsroom. Go beyond the headlines. Download and listen on our App, subscribe on Apple Podcasts and follow on Spotify.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

CALIFORNIA

The last day of March marked the end of Los Angeles County’s pandemic-era eviction protections. For almost a year, eviction filings have returned to pre-pandemic levels. As protections continue to expire, some housing experts expect even more evictions.

What are these blue creatures washing up on Southern California beaches? Thousands of jellyfish-like creatures, known as by-the-wind sailors, have been found.

After a civil war and the 1992 L.A. riots, he thought he’d seen it all. Then came a tornado. Nicolas Orellana and two others tried to close the door on a tornado when it touched down in suburban Los Angeles.

A hate crime suspect is sought after defacing a Koreatown mosque. A man was captured on video defacing a mosque with “anti-Islamic hate words,” the LAPD said. The vandalism occurred during the holy month of Ramadan.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

‘More comfortable than a Rolls-Royce’: Ukrainian tank drivers eagerly await Western rides. Ukrainian soldiers are impatiently waiting for the arrival of more modern tanks promised by Ukraine’s allies in the West — equipment the country says it needs as the spearhead of its spring counteroffensive.

Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher. A grand jury charged the boy’s 25-year-old mother with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

‘Succession’ just killed off a major character. Where does the show go from here? The internet exploded Sunday night at the news that Logan Roy had died. Logan’s demise leaves his children reeling with grief and “Succession” without the brilliant Brian Cox for the remaining episodes.

In past strikes, networks turned to reality TV. Now it’s more complicated. Unscripted programming is once again poised to serve as a stopgap for networks and streaming services in the event of a prolonged halt in scripted production. This time around, however, it is likely to draw more attention to ongoing labor issues.

BUSINESS

California’s big plans to electrify big rigs: Zero-emissions mandates gain momentum While many are familiar with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order that bans the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars by 2035, the state also has created mandates to clean up the fleet of big rigs rumbling along the Golden State’s streets and freeways.

Studios face turmoil and strife amid WGA negotiations. ‘Not our problem,’ writers say. The rapid rise of Netflix sent companies such as Comcast, Paramount, Disney and others scrambling to catch up with heavy investments in streaming. The writers say that’s not their problem.

SPORTS

Dodgers embrace David Peralta’s ‘freight train’ energy, even as he battles slump. Despite a slow start on offense from the former Arizona Diamondbacks star, “he plays every game like it’s his last,” manager Dave Roberts said. “There’s a fire, there’s an energy he brings.”

Rui Hachimura continues to prove he’s ready for a bolstered Lakers role. The 6-foot-8 Hachimura has averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 48.5% from the field in 22.4 minutes per game with the Lakers. Playing with LeBron James has been beneficial for him.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

Clarence Thomas, a billionaire benefactor and the Supreme Court’s ethics crisis. The Supreme Court faces a crisis. The rule of law demands action before the next scandal explodes.

How can Democrats win the culture wars? Look to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s red-state tour. Newsom is showing a new generation of Democrats that they can win the culture wars if they can muster the fortitude to play the hardball offense they are so accustomed to losing to.

ONLY IN L.A.

The Tantan ramen from Japonica in El Segundo. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Where to find ramen and onigiri in Los Angeles. Now that Japan is open for visitors again, everyone columnist Jenn Harris knows is there, just got back or is planning to head over soon. She needs to save up a few more (a lot more) pennies before she makes it back to Tokyo, but until then, Harris has decided to indulge in some excellent Japanese food around town.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

The front page of the Los Angeles Times on April 11, 1970.

(Los Angeles Times)

On April 11, 1970, U.S. space flight Apollo 13 launched from Kennedy Space Center, headed for the moon. Thomas K. Mattingly’s exposure to German measles almost put the flight in jeopardy. When NASA administrators replaced Mattingly with rookie astronaut John L. Swigert, the decision ended days of doubt and tension, the Los Angeles Times reported. Unfortunately, the lunar landing was aborted just two days later after an oxygen tank in the service module failed. The crew looped around the moon instead and returned to Earth on April 17.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.

