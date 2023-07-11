Today’s Headlines: LAX hotel workers walk out in second wave of strikes

Members of Unite Here Local 11 picket a Sheraton hotel in Los Angeles after walking off the job on Monday.

Hello, it’s Tuesday, July 11, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

LAX hotel workers walk out in second wave of strikes

Thousands of workers at hotels in the Los Angeles International Airport area walked off the job Monday morning in a second wave of strikes that has hit Southern California’s hospitality sector this summer.

Starting at 5 a.m., workers from eight El Segundo and Los Angeles hotels walked out, demanding higher pay and better benefits. The list of hotels on strike includes the Aloft El Segundo, Fairfield Inn & Suites El Segundo, Four Points Sheraton LAX Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn LAX/El Segundo, Holiday Inn LAX, June Hotel, Sheraton Gateway Hotel and Westin LAX Hotel.

Advertisement

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Was Hollywood’s commitment to diversity and inclusion hollow?

Last fall, veteran Hollywood diversity executive Karen Horne sought to reassure aspiring artists who were shaken by the elimination of the Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which for decades stood as a beacon for the development of emerging talent of color.

Facing a torrent of outrage, Warner Bros. Discovery vowed to revive the program.

But Horne’s celebration was short-lived. Last month she was laid off, becoming the fourth high-level diversity, equity and inclusion executive in Hollywood to leave during a 10-day stretch in late June. For many, the Hollywood departures were unnerving.

How a documentary morphed into a faked murder and FBI sting operation

Advertisement

J. Esco thought he could make a documentary about his onetime boss, Fereidoun “Prince Fred” Khalilian — a high-rolling socialite with a shadowy background.

But what started as a documentary film about a wealthy businessman with a checkered past morphed into a life-or-death drama involving a faked murder, a double-cross and an FBI sting operation.

Rolling Hills Estates residents lose their homes and the ground they sat on

Homes in Rolling Hills Estates continued to move Monday morning, more than a day after 12 houses were evacuated because of a major ground shift.

Houses backing up into the canyon appeared to have slid dramatically since Sunday, leaving a significant drop-off a few feet down their driveways. Huge breaks in some walls exposed beams and pipes, and one garage door was almost completely flattened. Those homes are continuing their gradual decline down the hillside, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher said Monday morning.



What’s causing luxury Rolling Hills Estates homes to slide down a canyon? Here’s what we know

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The Lavender Festival in full bloom. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

At this summertime Lavender Festival, the food court, where live music is played each night, serves various lavender-infused dishes and drinks including a lavender chicken sandwich, lavender lemonade and lavender ice cream. The Lavender Bar on site is known for its margaritas, mojitos and whiskey sours, which are, you guessed it, lavender-inspired.

CALIFORNIA

Soon-Shiong family sells the San Diego Union-Tribune. California Times President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Argentieri announced the sale of The Times’ sister publication to an affiliate of the Denver-based MediaNews Group, which is owned by controversial New York investment firm Alden Global Capital.

‘Intense’ weeklong heat wave coming to Southern California. Here’s the timeline. A heat wave is expected to hit Southern California this week, bringing “elevated” fire danger to the region and increasing the chance for heat-related illness.

A lawsuit accuses L.A. jailers of firing 58 tear gas canisters into a correctional facility dorm. Attorney Jeff Price said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department violated detainees’ constitutional rights by subjecting them to “a literal blizzard of pepper spray without any justification.”

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

What makes U.S. Latinos so hard to define? We are from here and from there. Somos de los dos lados. Columnist Suzy Exposito writes about the launch of De Los and the search for identity as U.S. Latinos.

Getting medieval: This sport is a brutal human demolition derby with armor, axes and swords. Welcome to the world of buhurt, a modern medieval combat sport where athletes wearing suits of armor fight with heavy metal swords, axes and maces.

As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths. Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 extreme-heat-related deaths.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Christopher Nolan goes deep on his most ‘extreme’ film to date, ‘Oppenheimer.’ Diving into an explosive episode of 20th century history that launched the nuclear age, the director unleashes the most ambitious film of his career.

Hollywood studios could face two strikes for the first time in 63 years. How did we get here? Hollywood is once again in the midst of a historic labor battle in which studios are facing a possible strike on two fronts in a protracted fight over new forms of distribution.

Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ but is postponing her Celebration tour. Madonna broke her silence Monday after her hospitalization last month to announce that the North American leg of her Celebration tour will be rescheduled.

BUSINESS

Here’s how small California businesses can compete for big government contracts. For many small businesses, competing for a government contract is like climbing a remote mountain: They can’t do it alone. Some California agencies are offering help.

Social media promised us democracy — but gave us dictatorships. There’s a paradox at the heart of Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and other companies that rely on user-generated content — and it’s leading to their downfall.

SPORTS

Youth movement brings a boost to USWNT’s World Cup three-peat aspirations. Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson and Sophia Smith are among the players expected to bring new energy to the U.S. women’s World Cup title bid.

‘Sneaky pop.’ How undersized Mookie Betts became baseball’s unlikeliest home run slugger. At the All-Star break, the 30-year-old is tied for third in the majors in home runs (26) and is second in slugging percentage (.586).

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

It’s time for California’s public officials to return to work. In person. California’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended in February. The public health justification for lawmakers and state commissioners to do their public business out of public view has ended.

Pharmacies selling fentanyl-laced pills are deadly tourist traps in Mexico. The U.S. knows Mexican pharmacies selling fentanyl-laced pills are killing tourists. Why aren’t there more warnings?

ONLY IN SOCAL

An assortment of Thai bananas, left, and Japanese yams called Nagaimo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Second-generation owners of 99 Ranch are turning the Asian supermarket into a national powerhouse. They grew up at the nearly 40-year-old Asian grocery chain in the San Gabriel Valley. Now, siblings Alice and Jonson Chen are overseeing its national expansion.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

“To Kill a Mockingbird” was released on July 11, 1960, and received strong reviews in the Los Angeles Times.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.

