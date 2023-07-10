Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ but is postponing Celebration tour

Hating to disappoint fans after her hospitalization, Madonna announced Monday that she’s pushing the launch of her Celebration tour to October.

Madonna has emerged to update fans on her health and the state of her impending Celebration tour following her hospitalization late last month.

The Material Girl, who spent several days in the ICU after developing “a serious bacterial infection,” showed gratitude Monday on Instagram, thanking fans for their positive energy, prayers, words of healing and encouragement.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the 64-year-old singer said in a statement posted on the platform — her first since news broke of her illness.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she continued.

The “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer” singer was meant to kick off her 43-city, career-spanning tour in Vancouver on Friday but has confirmed that the North American leg of the tour will be rescheduled. She was scheduled to play Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. on Sept. 27, 28, 30 and Oct. 1. But she now plans to kick off the global tour in Europe in October.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” she added. A second slide in the Instagram post included a selfie of the singer, casually dressed and wearing some makeup,and looking straight into the camera.

Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary announced last month that the singer developed “a serious bacterial infection,” which led to a several-day stay in the hospital.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary added. Since then, her friend and “A League of Their Own” co-star Rosie O’Donnell has shared a few health updates, assuring fans that the entertainer is “feeling good” and “very strong” after the illness.

Fans and followers took to Madonna’s comments section on Monday to share their well wishes, including a handful of celebrities.

“We are with you all the way, Madonna. Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much ♥️ Donatella,” commented fashion designer Donatella Versace.

“We love you so much you have never disappointed us,” actor Julia Fox added.