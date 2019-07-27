One dead as about a dozen people are shot at Brooklyn block party

One person was reported dead when about a dozen people were shot at a big outdoor gathering in a Brooklyn playground on Saturday night, police said.

People stampeded from the scene after the gunshots erupted just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Hegeman and Christopher avenues in Brownsville, said police.

One person was dead at the scene, said a police source. Other sources said at least one child was among the injured.

“We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event. Our hearts go out to the victims,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred on day two of a block party named Old Timers’ Day, and its sponsors included several local politicians, including City Council Member Inez Barron, Assemblyman Charles Barron and Assemblywoman Latrice Walker.

The party was in a city Parks Department complex that includes a playground, basketball courts and a ballfield. “All r welcome let’s come in peace,” said the event’s Facebook page.

“There were a lot of people just chilling and having a good time,” said Kaseem Collins, 19.

Then gunshots rang out.

“We all started running,” said Collins. “I ran as fast as I could away from everyone. I thought I was going to get shot.”

“It was packed back here, there were so many people,” said witness Diamond Perez, 38. “I heard shots, and I saw a stampede running toward me.”

Perez said he sought safety behind a barricade. “Other people were stampeding to get behind,” said Perez, who said she feared being trampled by people fleeing the scene.

A food vendor at the event said he hid under a bench to keep from being trampled. “It happened in a flash. I’m still shaking,” said the vendor.

“I saw someone drop down on the basketball court — he got shot in the leg,” Perez said.

Cops were on the scene of the party when the shots were fired, said Gary Miller, 60, another food vendor.

“It was chaos,” Miller said. “People were breaking down, having outbursts.” He saw one “traumatized” woman hold tight to a police officer. “Please don’t leave me,” the woman said.

Police located one firearm, which they taped off in the playground area. Officers were still investigating the scene early Sunday and had made no arrests.

#Breaking 1 dead after at least 12 people are shot in #Brownsville #Brooklyn Saturday night according to police sources. #NYPD still on the scene investigating why someone opened fire at a block party. @ny1 pic.twitter.com/kaxovZWr7H — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) July 28, 2019