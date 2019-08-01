Landmark U.S.-Russia arms control treaty is dead

A landmark arms control agreement that President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed three decades ago is dead.

The United States and Russia both walked away from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty early Friday.

And if they choose not to extend or replace the larger New START treaty when it expires in early 2021, there will be no legally binding limits on the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals for the first time in nearly half a century.

The U.S. says Russia has been violating the INF treaty for years by developing and fielding weapons that threaten the United States and its allies, particularly in Europe.

President Trump says he wants a new arms control treaty signed by China as well as the U.S. and Russia.