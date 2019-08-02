Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

After Trump criticism, Pentagon is reviewing the ‘war cloud’ contract Amazon wants

Donald Trump, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Jeff Bezos
President Trump, from left, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella listen as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in June 2017.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 2, 2019
7:08 AM
Share

The Pentagon said new Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is reviewing the bid process for the military’s $10-billion cloud-computing contract.

President Trump has criticized the process, citing complaints from other companies, as potentially biased toward Amazon. The e-commerce giant and Microsoft have been competing for the contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure plan, or JEDI.

In a statement, Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith said that no decision will be made on the program until the review is complete. Esper has previously said he wants to “take a hard look” at the JEDI contract.

The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that the White House ordered the Pentagon review. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Post.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said earlier this month that the administration will “take a very long look” at the contract, citing “tremendous complaints” about the process from companies that are no longer in the running. Oracle and IBM were eliminated from an earlier round of competition, leaving Amazon and Microsoft as the two finalists.

The week before Trump’s comments, a federal judge tossed out a second challenge by Oracle alleging that the bidding process was rigged in Amazon’s favor. Some in Congress, however, have expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

The Pentagon had previously said it plans to award the contract as soon as Aug. 23. It is not clear whether the review will delay the process.

World & NationBusiness
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
