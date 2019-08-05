Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

6-year-old stable after being thrown from London building

Tate Modern in London
Police said a teenager was arrested after a 6-year-old boy fell from an open-air viewing platform to a fifth-floor roof at London’s Tate Modern.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 5, 2019
1:52 AM
LONDON — 

Police in London say a 6-year-old boy who was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing gallery at the Tate Modern gallery is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

A 17-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of attempted murder over the incident, which came Sunday as the gallery was packed with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police says the younger boy is in a critical but stable condition in a London hospital. He fell from the open-air viewing platform to a fifth-floor roof.

Nancy Barnfield was at the gallery when she heard a “loud bang,” and then saw a woman screaming “where’s my son, where’s my son?”

Police say they don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Tate Modern was visited by almost 6 million people last year.

