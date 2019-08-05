Foreign countries are warning their citizens about U.S. travel after mass shootings

Foreign nations are warning their citizens that traveling in the United States could put them at risk of becoming a victim of a mass shooting.

A statement Monday from Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry warned about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S.

It urged Uruguayans traveling there to avoid “theme parks, shopping centers, festivals, religious events, gastronomic fairs and any kind of cultural or sporting events.” U.S. authorities are unable to prevent mass shootings because of “indiscriminate” gun ownership, the statement said.

Venezuela’s foreign minister released a similar statement, also warning its citizens to avoid large gatherings where mass shootings might occur.

The Japanese Consul in Detroit on Sunday published an alert that said Japanese nationals “should be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States,” which it described as “a gun society.”

The advisories come after two deadly shooting attacks in the U.S. in the span of less than 24 hours.

First, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people and wounding dozens of others.

Hours later, nine people were killed when a man sprayed bullets into a crowd of people on a busy street in Dayton, Ohio.

The shooting in El Paso has sparked particular concern from Latinos around the world.

The suspect in that incident allegedly drove from Dallas to El Paso with an intent to target Latinos.

Eight Mexican citizens were killed in the attack, and seven more injured, according to Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

On Monday, after touring two hospitals where survivors were being treated, Ebrard told journalists that Mexico’s attorney general may charge the suspect with committing terrorist acts against Mexican citizens in the United States.

Foreign countries have issued warnings in the past about the propensity of mass shootings in the U.S., including France, New Zealand and Germany. El Paso police said Monday that one of the victims in the Walmart attack was a German citizen.