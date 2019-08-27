Puerto Rico is in Tropical Storm Dorian’s path

The center of Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to pass over the central or western part of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and clear the island by early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are also expected in the U.S. Virgin Islands and portions of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, with hurricane conditions possible.

Heavy rainfall with potential for flash flooding is likely over the next few days in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the Bahamas and Florida later this week and early next week.

There is uncertainty about the storm’s intensity because Dorian may weaken as it passes over the higher terrain of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)