World & Nation

Earthquake: 6.7 quake hits near Ndoi Island, Fiji

An earthquake occurred Sunday near Ndoi Island in Fiji, according to the USGS.
By Quakebot
Sep. 1, 2019
10:13 AM
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake was reported Sunday morning at 8:54 a.m. Pacific time 25 miles from Ndoi Island, Fiji, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was farther than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 375.4 miles.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller , a journalist on The Times’ Data Desk. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
