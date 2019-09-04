Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam set to withdraw extradition bill

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce a formal withdrawal of the extradition bill that sparked 13 weeks of protest and political crisis on Wednesday afternoon.

The withdrawal would mark Hong Kong and the central Chinese government’s first concession to protesters’ five key demands: withdrawal of the bill, independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, amnesty for more than a thousand arrested protesters, dropping characterization of the protests as “riots,” and universal suffrage.

But the concession may be too little, too late.

Millions of Hong Kongers marched in June against the bill, which would have allowed deportation of people to China for trial, in fear that it would harm Hong Kong’s rule of law and freedom of speech. Lam suspended the bill and later said it was “dead” but did not withdraw it, which critics said left open a legal possibility of reviving the bill.

Since then, the anti-extradition bill protests have morphed into a firestorm of increasingly violent clashes between protesters and police, and the bill has become a symbol for Beijing’s unwanted encroachment on Hong Kong’s semi-autonomy.

Protesters’ anger has also flared against Hong Kong’s police, once “Asia’s finest” but now seen as collaborators with organized criminal gangs and perpetrators of violence against civilians.

More than a thousand protesters have been arrested as Beijing officials accuse the protesters of “terrorism” and claim without evidence that the United States is behind the unrest.

The withdrawal may be an attempt to quell protests as Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, draws closer. Beijing is planning a military parade and national celebration on that day, which Chinese leader Xi Jinping is loath to see marred by political unrest.

Analysts say Beijing will find a way to repress protests by that deadline, though Lam said in a leaked audio recording reported by Reuters that there is no such deadline and that Beijing has no plans to deploy the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index, a measure of Hong Kong’s stock market performance, shot up almost 4% early Wednesday afternoon as rumors Lam might withdraw the bill broke out.

Online, many protesters shared an image from “Winter on Fire,” a documentary about the Ukrainian protests of 2013-2014 that has been popular in Hong Kong recently, showing a man speaking with Chinese captions: “If we accepted the government’s conditions, our friends who’ve already died would not forgive us.”

Others posted images of a man in a yellow rain jacket standing on top of a mall, the first of at least six people who’ve died of suicide in the last three months, leaving anti-extradition bill messages behind.

Protesters also filled online forums with a slogan often chanted at demonstrations: “Five key demands, not one less.”

Student activist Joshua Wong, who is on bail after being arrested last week because of involvement in protests, wrote on Twitter that people would not believe the concession was “sincere.”

“Whenever there are signs of sending a palm branch, they always come with a far tighter grip on exercising civil rights,” Wong wrote. “They have conceded nothing in fact, and a full-scale clampdown is on the way.”

Agens Chow, another recently arrested student activist, wrote on Facebook: “Do not forget the companions we lost, do not forget our comrades who were injured. If we give up, Hong Kong will die.”

Pro-democracy legislator Eddie Chu wrote on Facebook: “We will change our slogan to ‘Four key demands, we will accept nothing less.’ ”

Protesters have called for a demonstration at the U.S. consulate Saturday to support the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a proposed bill that would strengthen U.S. backing for democratization, autonomy, and human rights in Hong Kong.