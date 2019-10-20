Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
3 U.S. soldiers killed in training accident at Ft. Stewart in Georgia

By Associated Press
Oct. 20, 2019
10:39 AM
FT. STEWART, Ga. — 

U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Ft. Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Ft. Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.

The Army said the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.

