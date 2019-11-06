Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Hungarian mayor in orgy video resigns despite reelection

Zsolt Borkai, pictured at a news conference in 2018, has been mayor of the Hungarian city of Gyor since 2006.
(Getty )
By Associated Press
Nov. 6, 2019
2:50 AM
BUDAPEST, Hungary — 

A prominent Hungarian mayor caught on video taking part in an orgy says he is resigning despite being reelected last month.

Zsolt Borkai, a former Olympic champion gymnast and mayor of the western city of Gyor since 2006, said Wednesday that he is resigning effective Friday to avoid hindering the city’s development.

Borkai wrote in a letter to Gyor’s residents, “I draw the conclusions and accept responsibility.”

Borkai ran as a candidate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, and his scandal was considered one of the causes of Fidesz’s surprisingly weak results in the Oct. 13 municipal elections. Borkai resigned from Fidesz on Oct. 15 but said then that he would continue to serve as mayor.

A special election to choose Borkai’s successor is expected to be held within four months.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
