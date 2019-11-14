Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

2 dead, 3 injured in school shooting in Russia

Russia Colleg Shooting
Police secure an area at a college in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, on Thursday.
(Vera Kulikova via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 14, 2019
12:30 AM
MOSCOW — 

A student killed a fellow student and wounded three more in a shooting Thursday at a college in Russia before taking his own life, police said.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said the 19-year-old shooter brought a hunting rifle to class in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China and opened fire on students, killing one and severely injuring three more.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks by students in recent years.

The college was evacuated and classes suspended. Two injured students underwent surgery in a local hospital, and one of them remained in critical condition.

Police are investigating the attack.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
