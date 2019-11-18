3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, police say

Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, a police chief said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

A dispatcher told the Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.