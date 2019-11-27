Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Obituaries

Taiwanese Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set of reality show in China

Obit Godfrey Gao
Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” on Aug. 12, 2013, at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.
(Dan Steinberg / Invision/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 26, 2019
10:22 PM
HONG KONG — 

Taiwanese Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page.

The 35-year-old was filming “Chase Me,” a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.

ObituariesMovies
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
