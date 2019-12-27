Full Coverage: Murder in Mexico

The homicide rate is at an all-time high in Mexico. Here’s our in-depth coverage of how things got so bad:
1Mexico tried to modernize its justice system, but it’s as easy as ever to get away with murder.More Coverage
2It’s not just drugs. Mexico’s cartels are fighting over avocados.
3Memorial services begin in Mexico for Mormon family members killed this week.
4Culiacan has long been a city of open secrets.
5Despite strict gun laws, Mexico is in the grips of an arms race.
6The synthetic drug is the leading culprit in the U.S. opioid epidemic. Most comes from Mexico, where traffickers have embraced it over heroin.
7On a clear afternoon four years ago, a gunman ran up alongside a Jeep in the Mexican border city of Juarez and started shooting.
8May 3 was like any other Friday night at La Cañita, a beach-themed bar and restaurant in a working-class neighborhood near downtown Mexico City.
