5 people reported stabbed at New York synagogue during Hanukkah celebration

Jewish organizations are reporting multiple people were stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., celebrating Hanukkah late Saturday night.

Photos and videos posted on Twitter show a large emergency response with paramedics running and pushing stretchers. A number of police and emergency vehicles can be seen in the images.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it is “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue” in Rockland County, New York. The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said it is also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene.

Monsey is about an hour north of New York City.

The Ramapo police department, which services Monsey, declined to comment.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted that reports of at least five people were stabbed just before 10 p.m. at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating Hanukkah. The five people were taken to hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries and the motive for the stabbing are unknown.

It appears the synagogue was being run out of the rabbi’s house.

New York State Atty. Gen. Leticia James said she was “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight,” she tweeted. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

New York City police have received at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.

Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.