Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

The Taliban said Sunday it had agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide. The cease-fire provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States may be signed.

A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest. The U.S. wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups. The U.S. currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The Taliban chief must approve the agreement, but that is expected. The duration of the cease-fire was not specified, but it was being suggested it would last for 10 days.

Members of the Taliban negotiating team met for a week with the ruling council before they agreed on the brief cease-fire. The negotiating team returned on Sunday to Qatar where they maintain their political office.

Advertisement

The Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

A key pillar of the agreement, which the U.S. and Taliban have been hammering out for more than a year, is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

Those intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to be held within two weeks of the signing of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal. They will likely decide what a postwar Afghanistan will look like and what role the Taliban will play. The negotiations would cover a wide range of subjects, such as the rights of women, free speech and the fate of the tens of thousands of Taliban fighters, as well as the heavily armed militias belonging to Afghanistan’s warlords, who have amassed wealth and power since the Taliban’s ouster.

The temporary cease-fire had been proposed by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad during the last round of talks.

Advertisement

The announcement of the Taliban decision on the cease-fire came after an attack by the group in northern Afghanistan. At least 17 local militiamen were killed in that attack, which occurred late Saturday, an Afghan official said. The target was a commander of the local militia, but he escaped unharmed, the official said Sunday.