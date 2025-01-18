Israel-Hamas cease-fire will go into effect Sunday morning, mediator Qatar says

Israeli soldiers work in a staging area on the Israel-Gaza border after returning from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, a day ahead of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The cease-fire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect in less than 24 hours, said Qatar’s foreign ministry on Saturday.

In a post on X, Qatar’s foreign minister Majid Al Ansari, said the cease-fire will start at 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday. He advised people to exercise caution when the agreement goes into effect and wait for directions from officials.

Early Saturday morning, Israel’s Cabinet approved the deal for a cease-fire in Gaza that would release dozens of hostages and pause the 15-month war with Hamas, bringing the sides a step closer to ending their deadliest and most destructive fighting ever.

Despite the cease-fire news, sirens sounded across central Israel on Saturday, with the army saying it intercepted projectiles launched from Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up their missile attacks, in recent weeks. The group says the attacks are part of their campaign aimed at pressuring Israel and the West over the war in Gaza.

There were also continued Israeli strikes into Gaza. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 23 people were killed in the previous day.

Under the first phase of the cease-fire, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting cease-fire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

According to the cease-fire plan, approved by the Cabinet and signed by Israel’s national security adviser, the exchange will begin Sunday at 4 p.m. local time. During each exchange, prisoners will be released by Israel after the hostages have arrived safely.

The plan says that during the first phase, some 1,900 Palestinian prisoners will be released, in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages, both alive and dead. Among the prisoners, 1,167 are residents in Gaza who were held by Israel but were not involved in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel. All women and children under 19 from Gaza held by Israel will be freed during this phase.

Palestinian prisoners who were convicted in the deadly attacks will be exiled, either to Gaza or abroad, and barred from returning to Israel or the West Bank, according to the plan. Some will be exiled for three years and others permanently, according to the plan.

Key questions remain about the cease-fire, however — the second achieved during the war — including the names of the 33 hostages who are to be released and who among them is still alive.

Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on Day 1 of the deal, four on Day 7 and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.

Also during the first phase, Israeli troops are to pull back into a buffer zone about a half-mile wide inside Gaza, along its borders with Israel.

That will allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes, including in Gaza City and northern Gaza. With most of Gaza’s population driven into massive, squalid tent camps, Palestinians are desperate to get back to their homes, even though many were destroyed or heavily damaged by Israel’s campaign.

The largely devastated territory should also see a surge in humanitarian aid. Trucks carrying aid lined up Friday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza. On Saturday, two Egyptian government ministers arrived in the northern Sinai Peninsula to oversee the preparations for the delivery of aid and to receive the evacuation of wounded patients, the health ministry said.

Hamas triggered the war with its 2023 attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with devastating air and ground attacks that have killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half the dead.

Magdy and Mednick write for the Associated Press and reported from Cairo and Jersusalem, respectively. AP reporter Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.