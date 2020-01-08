Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s cancer-free

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has some supreme news: she’s cancer-free.

The long-serving liberal lion of the Supreme Court — whose health travails keep plenty of progressives up at night — told CNN in an interview published Wednesday that she’s rid of cancer on her pancreas after receiving treatment during the summer.

“I’m cancer-free,” Ginsburg told CNN. “That’s good.”

The 86-year-old judicial trailblazer, who has beaten four cancer ordeals in the last two decades, has served on the nation’s highest court since the Clinton administration.

Ginsburg was briefly hospitalized in November after she experienced chills and a fever.

She is part of the Supreme Court’s minority four-liberal bloc.