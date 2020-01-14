Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

Trump Russia probe Flynn
Michael Flynn, center, arrives at federal court in Washington in 2017.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 14, 2020
6:07 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Former Trump administration national security advisor Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him in the Russia investigation.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending that he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but they changed their view after he hired new lawyers who leveled accusations of misconduct against the government.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement