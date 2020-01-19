Shooting in San Antonio club leaves 2 dead; suspect sought

A manhunt was underway Sunday night after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert at a San Antonio club, Texas authorities said.

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument broke out inside of the club between a group of people, and one pulled out a gun and started shooting. One victim died at the scene, and six were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was male.

Advertisement

McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.