Inmate beats 2 convicted child molesters to death with cane in prison, officials say

A second inmate has died following an attack last week at a Central California prison, officials said Wednesday.

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, was pronounced dead Sunday at an outside hospital, three days after authorities said he was attacked at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

According to a news release sent by the California Department of Corrections, Jonathan Watson, 41, used a walking cane to beat Conti and David Bobb, 48. Both victims suffered multiple head wounds, and Bobb died en route to the hospital, officials said.

The two inmates who died were serving life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, according to prison records.

Watson has served 10 years of a life sentence from Humboldt County for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

The prison houses more than 5,400 inmates and specializes in substance-abuse treatment.