Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist charged with having identity details of victim’s father

By Associated Press
Jan. 28, 2020
9:20 AM
Share
SORRENTO, Fla. — 

A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge the unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wolfgang Halbig
Wolfgang Halbig, who has repeatedly harassed parents of victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, was arrested Monday in Lake County, Fla., and charged with possessing the identification of one of the parents.
(Lake County [Fla.] Sheriff’s Office)

Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first-graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Conn.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Halbig repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement agencies the Social Security number, birthdate and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died at Sandy Hook.

Advertisement

Pozner reported to sheriff’s officials that Halbig has continued to harass him over the internet since 2018.

Jail records show Halbig was released Monday on $5,000 bond. No online court records had been posted early Tuesday so it was unknown if he had a lawyer.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement