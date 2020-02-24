Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; dozens injured

A silver Mercedes was driven deliberately into a Carnival crowd, police say.
Emergency vehicles are parked next to a silver Mercedes that police said was driven deliberately into a crowd at a Carnival procession in Volkmarsen, Germany.
(Uwe Zucchi / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 24, 2020
9:14 AM
BERLIN — 

A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people at a Carnival parade in a small German town on Monday, injuring dozens of people including children, police said.

The driver was arrested, but police couldn’t immediately provide details about the man’s motivations for crashing into the celebrations in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin.

“We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” police spokesman Henning Hinn said, but he said further details of the driver’s motives weren’t yet known.

Hinn said “there were several dozen injured ... some seriously, and sadly also children.” Some of the injuries, he said, were life-threatening.

Emergency responders set up a makeshift clinic inside a town pharmacy to treat casualties with minor injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported. Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, according to the paper.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local license plates on a sidewalk, its hazard lights blinking, while emergency crews walked by. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, outside a supermarket.

The crash happened during the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Police in Western Hesse state tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the state Monday were ended after the crash as a precaution.

Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
