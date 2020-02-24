Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

U.S. appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions

President Trump
President Trump addresses March for Life participants and anti-abortion leaders at the White House on Jan. 19, 2018.
(Olivier Douliery / TNS)
By Associated Press
Feb. 24, 2020
11:13 AM
SEATTLE — 

A U.S. appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturned decisions issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California.

The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers — a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down.

Planned Parenthood has already left the Title X program over the new rules, giving up about $60 million a year in federal funding.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
