Books

Clive Cussler, bestselling adventure novelist, dies at 88

Clive Cussler
Clive Cussler, pictured in 2007, died Monday at his home in Arizona.
(Ronnie Bramhall / G.P. Putnam’s Sons via Associated Press)
By HILLEL ITALIEAssociated Press 
Feb. 26, 2020
11:22 AM
NEW YORK — 

Clive Cussler, the million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt, has died.

Alexis Welby, a spokeswoman for Cussler’s publisher, Penguin Random House, says he died Monday at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 88. The cause was not disclosed.

The Illinois-born Cussler dispatched Pitt and pal Al Giordino on exotic missions highlighted by shipwrecks, treachery, espionage and beautiful women, in popular works including “Cyclops,” “Night Probe!” and his commercial breakthrough, “Raise the Titanic!”

Cussler’s plots ranged from the bold to the incredible. “The Treasure” features an aspiring Aztec despot who murders an American envoy, the hijacking of a plane carrying the United Nations Secretary-General and soldiers from ancient Rome looting the Library of Alexandria.

In “Iceberg,” the presidents of French Guiana and the Dominican Republic are the ones in danger, during a visit to Disneyland. In “Sahara,” a race across the desert somehow leads to new information about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

HILLEL ITALIE
