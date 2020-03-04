Trump speaks with Taliban leader, says they share goal of ending war in Afghanistan

President Trump spoke with a top Taliban leader by phone Tuesday about ending the war in Afghanistan, the first known direct contact between an American president and the militant movement in the 19 years since U.S. troops entered the country.

Trump confirmed that he spoke with Taliban political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar after the group first announced the call. The Taliban sheltered Osama bin Laden before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and have killed more than 2,400 U.S. soldiers since the war started nearly two decades ago.

“They’re looking to get this ended, and we’re looking to get it ended,” the president said after telling reporters, “We had a very good conversation with the leader of the Taliban today.”

Their exchange came three days after the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement that calls for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban comply with a promise to prevent Al Qaeda and other terror groups from using Afghan territory to threaten the U.S.

The apparently unprecedented contact was another sign of rehabilitation for a group that imposed a harsh version of Islamic law in Afghanistan before its 2001 ouster by the U.S. and its NATO allies. The Taliban were treated as international pariahs by the United States and most other countries until it became clear they could not be defeated militarily.

Trump implied there may have been previous contacts. When asked whether it was the first time he had spoken with the Taliban, he said, “I don’t want to say that.”

In September, Trump planned to invite Baradar and other Taliban leaders to Camp David to finalize a peace deal, but he called off the meeting after a U.S. soldier was killed in Afghanistan. To reporters on Tuesday, he appeared to suggest that it was the U.S.-backed Afghan government in Kabul headed by President Ashraf Ghani that was the obstacle to finalizing a peace agreement.

“We’ll have to see about the country itself, but the country has got to get it ended,” he said.

Ghani’s government was not involved in the recent talks between U.S. and Taliban negotiators. Many of its officials are deeply nervous that the Trump administration is intent on forcing them to share power with the hated Taliban, which has caused tens of thousands of Afghan casualties during a bloody two-decade insurgency.

Trump did not mention Ghani, but he suggested he got along well with Baradar, who signed the U.S.-Taliban accord. “The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah,” he said.

As president, Trump frequently has spoken of U.S. relations with other nations in terms of his personal rapport with their leaders, and his comment was reminiscent of previous statements of warm feelings for American adversaries. He has said, for example, that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “fell in love.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to bring troops home from overseas wars and has long sought an international agreement with multiple adversaries, hoping it it might secure him the Nobel Peace Prize to match the one won by former President Obama.

“Other presidents have tried and they have been unable to get any kind of an agreement,” he said. Obama insisted that any talks with the Taliban had to be led by the Afghan government, a policy that was abandoned by Trump -- angering Ghani and his government.

Under the terms of the U.S.-Taliban deal, Ghani’s government and the Taliban are supposed to begin talks in Oslo later this month on a larger settlement of the conflict and a power-sharing agreement between the two sides. Already, however, disagreements are threatening to disrupt the planned follow-on talks.

Taliban leaders are insisting on the release of as many as 5,000 of their captured fighters held as prisoners by the Kabul government, but several Afghan officials have said a prisoner release is not required under the deal.

Trump said the Afghan government “may be reluctant” to release the prisoners, but implied his patience at spending billions of dollars a year in military and economic aid was at an end.

“They’ve done very well with the United States for many years, far beyond military, if you look at all the money that we’ve spent in Afghanistan. We’ve spent trillions of dollars,” he said, greatly exaggerating the costs.

Afghan officials also said that attacks by the Taliban have resumed following a weeklong pause in violence before the U.S.-Taliban agreement was signed, raising another impediment to the talks.

According to the Taliban account of the call, Trump and Baradar spoke for more than half an hour and discussed women’s rights and the possible release of Taliban prisoners.

“I’m glad to talk to you. You are strong people and you have a great country and I know you are fighting for your land,” Trump said in the Taliban account.

Baradar, who is known as a relative moderate in the militant group’s leadership, said the U.S. and the Taliban could have “positive bilateral relations in the future” if the U.S. abides by the agreement.

The White House, in a later statement, did not dispute the Taliban account. On Saturday Trump said that he planned to meet with Taliban leaders soon, but he provided no details.