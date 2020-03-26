World leaders to meet virtually to coordinate virus response

Leaders of the world’s most powerful economies will convene virtually on Thursday to try to coordinate a response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has shuttered businesses and forced more than a quarter of the world’s population into home isolation.

The meeting for the Group of 20 nations will be chaired by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. The kingdom, which is presiding over the G-20 this year, said it organized the extraordinary meeting to advance global efforts to tackle the pandemic and its economic implications as people lose their incomes amid closures, curfews and lockdowns.

The meeting comes amid criticism that the world’s wealthiest countries have not taken cohesive action to combat the virus or its economic impact on people around the world.

Saudi Arabia has also been criticized for rocking oil markets by ramping up production next month and slashing prices to gain market share after Russia, another major G-20 oil producer, refused to extend a production-cut agreement that had propped up crude prices.

The U.S. has already called on Saudi Arabia to rethink its strategy. In a call this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo stressed that Saudi Arabia, as a leader of the G-20 and an important energy leader, “has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets” at this time of economic uncertainty.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has climbed past 21,000, and the number of infections has surpassed 472,000, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the U.S. rose to 1,041 as of late Wednesday, with nearly 70,000 infections. Spain’s death toll has risen past 3,400, eclipsing that of China, where the virus was first detected in December.

There was sparring this week among foreign ministers from the Group of 7 leading industrialized democracies over whether to call out China as the source of the coronavirus. The ministers were unable to agree on a U.S. push to identify the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus,” in a reference to the city in China where it first appeared. As a result, the foreign ministers opted against releasing a group statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the heads of state who will take part in Thursday’s G-20 leaders’ summit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking part in the summit from her apartment in Berlin, where she is in quarantine after a doctor who gave her a pneumonia vaccination tested positive for the virus. Two tests on Merkel have come back negative for the virus, but she’ll still need more tests.

The virtual summit will also include leaders from the World Health Organization, the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, International Labor Organization and others.

Officials from Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland will also take part in the call, as well as chairs of regional bodies such as the African Union, the Assn. of South-East Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

