Stocks wobble, on pace for worst quarter since 2008

U.S. stocks fell and then erased those losses Tuesday morning as Wall Street closes in on its worst quarterly performance since the most harrowing days of the 2008 financial crisis.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.4% around 7:20 a.m. Pacific, but it has lost nearly one-fifth of its value since the start of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq climbed nearly 1%. Asian markets rose earlier in the day following a stronger-than-expected report on China’s economy, where factories are reopening as the spread of the coronavirus slows there. But momentum stalled in Europe, where Spain’s tally of coronavirus-caused deaths jumped.

The surge of coronavirus cases around the world has sent markets tumbling by breathtaking degrees since mid-February, halting what had been a good start to the year. Markets rose early in the quarter with expectations that the economy was accelerating due to calming trade wars and low interest rates around the world.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil has dropped by roughly two-thirds this quarter and hit its lowest price since 2002, for example, while Germany’s DAX index has lost a quarter of its value, notching its worst quarter in nearly 18 years.

The big question is whether markets will get worse.

The reason for the huge declines in stock markets from Japan to Germany to the U.S. is that economies around the world are grinding to near standstills as businesses close their doors and people hunker down at home in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. A record number of Americans applied for jobless benefits two weeks ago as layoffs sweep the country, and the economy will likely be in dismal shape until the spread of the virus slows.

The hope is that massive aid coming from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill can help prop up the economy in the meantime. Goldman Sachs economists said Tuesday that they expect the U.S. economy to shrink 34% in the second quarter, but that they expect growth to rebound in the third quarter.

The number of known coronavirus cases keeps rising, and the worldwide tally has topped 800,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of any country, more than 160,000.

Most people who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause pneumonia and require hospitalization. More than 39,000 have died worldwide due to COVID-19, while more than 170,000 have recovered.

“We’re also still not even close to peak coronavirus in the U.S. which has already reported more cases than any other country and will sadly likely see a huge spike in the number of deaths, meaning further lockdown measures will likely follow,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. “Huge challenges still lie ahead.”