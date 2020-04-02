Stocks wobble as unemployment filings soar

Stocks on Wall Street wavered between gains and losses in the first minutes of trading Thursday, the day after dropping 4.4%.

They had been headed for an upbeat opening until the Labor Department reported that more than 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, double the record high set just a week earlier. It was the latest sign that large numbers of Americans are losing their jobs as the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic accelerates. The U.S. and other large economies are widely believed to have sunk into severe recessions as businesses shut down the world.

The price of crude oil jumped 8% to about $22 a barrel.

Traders say markets will be turbulent until numbers of new coronavirus cases decline.

Advertisement

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 0.5% around 6:55 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.9%.