World & Nation

Judge releases Michael Avenatti from jail over coronavirus threat

Michael Avenatti
Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court to enter a plea to an indictment charging him with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike in New York on Dec. 17, 2019.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
April 11, 2020
1:19 PM
UPDATED April 13, 2020 | 7:56 AM
A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City and to ride out the coronavirus epidemic at a friend’s house in Los Angeles.

The attorney, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Trump, petitioned last month to be released to home confinement. He said he was at high risk of getting the coronavirus because he had a recent bout with pneumonia and his cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan was removed due to flu-like symptoms.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Selna said Avenatti may stay at the home of Jay Mannheimer, near Venice Beach, during the 90-day release period but he first must get tested for the coronavirus illness and be quarantined for 14 days at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. He must also post $1-million bond and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. The judge forbade Avenatti to use any digital devices with internet access.

Avenatti is awaiting a June sentencing after he was convicted of trying to extort $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He also faces criminal trials in New York of defrauding Daniels and in Los Angeles of cheating clients and others of millions of dollars. He has denied wrongdoing.

World & NationCaliforniaPolitics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
