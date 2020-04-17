Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Nurses are the coronavirus heroes

CHINA WUHAN COVID-19 PATIENTS HOSPITAL
CHINA: A nurse sheds a tear while discussing the situation at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak began, on Feb. 13.
(Barcroft Media / Getty Images)
Share
By Kirk McKoy
April 17, 2020
10:15 AM
Share

The coronavirus is taking a serious toll on the doctors and nurses risking their lives while treating infected patients.

Moving in and out of negative-pressure rooms, putting on protective equipment and taking it off again, nurses are caring for patients who are severely ill and sometimes dying. They spend the greatest amount of time with the patients.

These nurses draw blood, obtain samples, provide oxygen, and devotedly tend to their patients’ needs. When a patient is placed in intensive care, it’s the nurses who do the mundane and the heroic to help the patient recover or die with a little more comfort.

Nurses are the underappreciated heroes of this crisis. Though they are usually the coolest of head in the room, they are now feeling the tremendous pressure of their situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Here we take a closer look at some of the brave men and women who are on the front lines battling this virus.

Belgian home nurse work conditions during coronavirus pandemic, Ciney, Belgium - 06 Apr 2020
BELGIUM: Home nurse Christophe wipes the face of one of his patients in the city of Ciney on April 6. Christophe said he has received a box of 50 face masks from the Belgian government and no other personal protection equipment.
(Oliver Hoslet / EPA/Shutterstock)
Gregory Pierre,Leonardo Toledo Martinez
FLORIDA: Nurse practitioner Gregory Pierre holds the hand of Leonardo Toledo Martinez, who is homeless, as he is tested for COVID-19 in Miami on April 16.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
CHINA: Medical staff members hug one another in an isolation ward at a hospital in Zouping in Shandong province on Jan. 28.
(AFP / Getty Images)
TOPSHOT-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS
CHINA: Medical staff from Jilin province hug nurses from Wuhan they worked with during the coronavirus outbreak on April 8.
(Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images)
Malaysia China Outbreak
MALAYSIA: A nurse checks the temperature of a visitor at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 5.
(Vincent Thian / Associated Press)
Advertisement

Virus Outbreak Mideast Iran
IRAN: A nurse wears protective gear in a COVID-19 ward at a hospital in Tehran on March 8.
(Mohammad Ghadamali / Associated Press)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hospitals Prepare
WASHINGTON: A nurse at a drive-up coronavirus testing station in Seattle holds a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car on March 13.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
Hungary Virus Outbreak
HUNGARY: Nurses gear up before treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Budapest on March 16.
(Zsolt Szigetvary / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Dominican Republic
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A nurse holds a thermometer used to screen people crossing the border from Haiti on March 17 in the city of Jimani.
(Dieu Nalio Chery / Associated Press)

March 17, 2020

Virus Outbreak Georgia
GEORGIA: Nurses and and patient care technicians in protective gear wait for their next patient at a drive-up testing site in Augusta on March 18.
(Michael Holahan / Associated Press)
Maria Laso,Jany Guedes
FLORIDA: Nurse Jany Guedes administers a coronavirus test to Maria Laso at a drive-up testing site in Miami on March 20.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA: Nurse Jamie Huot, a Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteer, works at a coronavirus testing site in South Philadelphia on March 20.
(Tim Tai / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA: Nurses John Muccitelli, from left, Stephen Bonett, Jamie Huot, Marina Spitkovskaya and Megan Boyle, all Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, don protective gear at a coronavirus testing site in South Philadelphia on March 20.
(Tim Tai / Associated Press)
SKOREA-HEALTH-VIRUS-PORTRAIT
SOUTH KOREA: Nurse Kim Eun-hee, her forehead cushioned with bandages to prevent chafing from her protective face shield, takes a break between shifts caring for COVID-19 patients in Daegu on March 12.
(Ed Jones / AFP/Getty Images)
Advertisement

Virus Outbreak Spain
SPAIN: A nurse looks out a window on March 24 at a nursing home in Madrid where dead bodies were recently found. The sign posted on the window reads in Spanish, “Everything is going to be all right.”
(Manu Fernandez / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Colombia
COLOMBIA: A nurse takes the temperature of a woman outside the main bus terminal in Bogota on March 24.
(Fernando Vergara / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Germany
GERMANY: A nurse puts on a gown in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients at a hospital in Schwerin on March 26.
(Jens Buettner / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Germany
GERMANY: A nurse prepares medical equipment at a hospital in Essen on March 26.
(Martin Meissner / Associated Press)
Ana Travezano
ITALY: Ana Travezano, 39, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, removes her mask at the end of her shift on March 27.
(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak New York
NEW YORK: A nurse holds a sign asking for more protective equipment outside the emergency entrance at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on March 28.
(Kathy Willens / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Lebanon
LEBANON: Nurses applaud a performance by musicians from Ahla Fawda, a nongovernmental organization, for staff and patients at Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut on April 16.
(Hussein Malla / Associated Press)
Virus Outbreak Medical Volunteers
NEW YORK: Katherine Ramos, right, a nurse from Cape Coral, Fla., shares an intimate moment with her 4-year-old daughter Victoria on April 1 at a relative’s home in Patterson, N.Y., where they are staying after Ramos answered New York’s call for volunteers to reinforce staff at hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
(James Ramos / Associated Press)
Nurse Yvette Laugere
TEXAS: Nurse Yvette Laugere adjusts her safety goggles at a newly opened COVID-19 testing site in Sugar Land outside Houston on April 2.
( David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

la-na-Covid19-Nurses

Advertisement

MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19
MEXICO: A nurse takes the temperature of a patient at the Jalisco Dermatological Institute in Guadalajara on March 13.
(Ulises Ruiz / AFP/Getty Images)
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
WASHINGTON: Nurses clean their hands with disinfectant at a drive-up testing center in Seattle on March 17.
(Karen Ducey / Getty Images)
NHS Workers Tested For Coronavirus At Drive-Thru Sites
ENGLAND: A nurse prepares to swab a driver at a drive- through COVID-19 testing station in Chessington on March 28.
(Peter Summers / Getty Images)
With Expanded ICU, Barcelona’s Bellvitge Hospital Fights Coronavirus Pandemic
SPAIN: A nurse helps a doctor suit up for a shift in the intensive car unit of Bellvitge University Hospital in Llobregat near Barcelona on April 9.
(David Ramos / Getty Images)
With Expanded ICU, Barcelona’s Bellvitge Hospital Fights Coronavirus Pandemic
SPAIN: Staffers embrace in the intensive care unit at Bellvitge University Hospital in Llobregat near Barcelona on April 9.
(David Ramos / Getty Images)
With Expanded ICU, Barcelona’s Bellvitge Hospital Fights Coronavirus Pandemic
SPAIN: Intensive care Dr. Anna Farre, right, speaks with a nurse through a glass door at Bellvitge University Hospital in Llobregat near Barcelona on April 9
(David Ramos / Getty Images)
Virus Outbreak Texas
TEXAS: A Rosie the Riveter-inspired mural on a wall near a hospital in Dallas pays tribute to nurses on April 7.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)

World & NationScience
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Kirk McKoy
Follow Us
Kirk McKoy is a senior staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for more than 31 years. Originally from South Carolina, McKoy is a graduate of the University of Maryland and Georgetown University. He was a key part of two Pulitzer-winning teams for his work covering the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and the Northridge earthquake in 1994. McKoy is also a former six-times judge for the Hearst Photojournalism competition. He strives for a whimsical style to his portraits, fashion and food photography to create one-of-a-kind images. “This has always been my dream, my passion, my gift. I continue to be amazed, every day, at the opportunities that we, as photographers have to express our vision - the ability to capture life moments, through stories, and see the spirit that lives within a single photograph.” McKoy will soon be joining The Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau as an East Coast photographer, editor and correspondent covering the 2020 presidential campaign.
More From the Los Angeles Times