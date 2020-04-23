Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

U.S. new-home sales fall sharply 15.4% in March due to coronavirus

A sign marks a home for sale in Harmony, Pa.
A sign marks a home for sale in Harmony, Pa.
(Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
April 23, 2020
7:59 AM
Share

U.S. sales of new homes plunged 15.4% in March as coronavirus-triggered shutdowns that began in the middle of the month started to rattle the housing market.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that sales of new single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 last month after a decline of 4.6% in February.

The drop was expected, though economists say it will grow much bigger as the country struggles with a shutdown that has thrown millions of people out of work and disrupted wide swaths of the economy.

The median price for a new home sold in March was $321,400, down 2.6% from $330,100 in February.

Advertisement

Housing & Homelessness
Virtual open houses, masked notaries: How you can still buy a home in a pandemic
520181_homebuyer002_LS .jpg
Housing & Homelessness
Virtual open houses, masked notaries: How you can still buy a home in a pandemic
The housing market has taken a hit as the coronavirus has spread. However, some buyers are still moving forward.

By region of the country, sales fell a sharp 41.5% in the Northeast and 38.5% in the West. Both regions had states that implemented stay-at-home orders sooner than other parts of the country. Sales fell 8.1% in the Midwest and inched down 0.8% in the South.

Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide, said that sales activity in coming months will take a significant hit from the government-mandated shutdowns and layoffs. But he said the outlook for the housing sector should improve as the effects of the coronavirus wane.

“Low mortgage rates and continued demand from the millennial generation should drive a rebound in housing activity later this year and into 2021,” he said.

Advertisement

Housing & Homelessness
How the coronavirus changed these landlords’ and tenants’ lives
How coronavirus changed these landlords’ and tenants’ lives
Housing & Homelessness
How the coronavirus changed these landlords’ and tenants’ lives
The Times spoke with four landlords and four tenants across Los Angeles County to understand how they’re coping with the fallout from the coronavirus.

BusinessWorld & NationHousing & Homelessness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Business newsletter

A look back, and ahead, at the latest California business news.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement