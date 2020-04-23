Stocks rise despite dismal coronavirus unemployment data

Another Thursday with a shocking number of workers losing their jobs, another gain for the stock market.

U.S. stocks pushed higher, even after the government said 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs sweep the economy.

The weekly report on jobless claims has become one of the best ways to measure in real time how severely the coronavirus outbreak is crunching the economy. Over the last five weeks, it’s shown roughly 26 million people filed for jobless aid, or about 1 in 6 U.S. workers. But if this morning’s market gains hold, this will be the fifth straight Thursday when the S&P 500 climbed following a dismal jobless report.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 1.1% around 7:25 a.m. Pacific. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.1%, to 23,732 points, and the Nasdaq was up 1.2%.

Investors in the stock market are trying to set prices now for where the economy and corporate profits will be months in the future. Even though the number of people losing their jobs is appalling, some investors are looking ahead to the prospect of parts of the economy reopening as coronavirus infections level off in some areas.

That, plus massive aid for the economy from the Federal Reserve and Congress, has pushed the S&P 500 up 25% since late March. The House is set to vote Thursday on another package of nearly $500 billion in small-business loans and aid for hospitals, a proposal that the Senate approved this week. Stocks have roughly halved their loss since their February record, and the S&P 500 is down less than 17% since then.

Many professional investors say the rally is overdone, largely since there is too much uncertainty about how long the recession will last. Plus, if economies open up prematurely, that risks triggering even more waves of infections.

Stocks elsewhere around the world also made relatively modest gains, while Treasury yields were relatively little changed. That was despite the release of preliminary data on manufacturing and services activity in Europe and the United States that was even weaker than expected.

Crude oil prices jumped for a second straight day, pulling further away from zero after getting upended earlier this week. With airplanes, cars and factories idled around the world, demand has collapsed. Producers, meanwhile, can’t cut their production quickly enough, and all the extra oil around the world has sent prices plummeting.

U.S. crude oil for delivery in June rose 22% to $16.85 per barrel. It has pulled back up from less than $12 Monday, though it remains well below the roughly $60 level where it started the year.