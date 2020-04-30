European economy suffers record drop amid pandemic

The European economy shrank by a record 3.8% in the first quarter as business activity — from hotels and restaurants to construction and manufacturing — was frozen by shutdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The drop in the 19-country Eurozone was the biggest since statistics began being collected in 1995 and sharper than the plunge in the midst of the global financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009, after the bankruptcy of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The drop compares to a 4.8% contraction in the U.S. during the first quarter as the shock from the outbreak hits economies around the world.

Unemployment rose only slightly, however, even amid the massive shutdowns that idled everything from florists to factories. The jobless figure rose to 7.4% in March from 7.3% in February, statistics agency Eurostat said Thursday. Millions of workers are being supported by temporary short-hours programs under which governments pay most of their salaries in return for companies agreeing not to lay people off.

U.S. unemployment rose to 4.4% in March from 3.5% in February, though the eventual picture is likely far worse. First-time claims for unemployment benefits have skyrocketed in the U.S. as 26 million people applied through the first three weeks of April.

The statistics in Europe likely understate the depth of the fall since shutdown measures were mostly put in place only in March, the last of the three months in the quarter.

Figures from France and Italy showed both countries falling into recession, defined as two quarters of economic contraction. The French economy shrank 5.8%, the most since the country’s statistics agency began keeping the figures in 1949. The drop was particularly pronounced in services that involve face-to-face interaction, such as hotels and restaurants, retail stores, transportation and construction.

The European Central Bank announced new measures Thursday to cushion the region against the record economic downturn.

The monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro currency lowered the interest rate on cheap loans it provides to banks. It also offered new credit lines to banks to cushion the economy.

The new ECB measures come on top of stimulus efforts that include an ongoing $818 billion in bond purchases. Those purchases help drive down market borrowing rates for companies and governments. In particular, they have kept a lid on financing costs for heavily indebted Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak.