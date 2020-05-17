Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home, officials say

Israeli police officers exit the residence of the Chinese ambassador in the central Israeli city of Herzliya on Sunday.
(Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 17, 2020
12:58 AM
JERUSALEM — 

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said they were investigating.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, neither of whom was in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador’s death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
