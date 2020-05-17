Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home, officials say

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said they were investigating.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, neither of whom was in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador’s death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.