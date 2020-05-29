Minneapolis George Floyd protests: Live updates

MINNEAPOLIS — Abdishakur Elmi looked on in horror as flames raged and smoke billowed from the roof of the brick building next to his restaurant. A single truck and a few fire fighters battled the blaze that had already consumed several neighboring businesses overnight in a gentrified section of East Lake Street. The police station had been set alight down the street, and protesters who had overrun it milled with the curious in the smokey morning light. The neighborhood was under siege. The blaze threatened the Hamdi Restaurant that Elmi founded after immigrating from Somalia to the Twin Cities in 1996, a landmark for what would become the largest Somali American community in the country. The governor had deployed the National Guard overnight, but no troops had appeared at the restaurant. Read more >>>