World & Nation

Photos: Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after death of George Floyd

People gather at a Minneapolis police precinct during a protest May 26 after the death of George Floyd, who told the officer kneeling on his neck that he couldn’t breathe.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Star Tribune)
By Associated Press
May 27, 2020
7:24 AM
UPDATED 7:52 AM
Large crowds of protesters gathered Tuesday at the Minneapolis site where a man died in police custody the night before.

A bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. Floyd, who was black, died hours later. Four officers involved in the arrest were fired Tuesday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey apologized to the black community for the officer’s treatment of Floyd, 46. “Being Black in America should not be a death sentence,” Frey wrote on Facebook.

Flowers and “Black Lives Matter” signs are left at the site of Floyd’s arrest.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Star Tribune)
Floyd’s death prompted protests Tuesday, with thousands taking to the streets at the intersection where he died.

Many protesters marched more than 2 miles to the police precinct station in that part of the city, with some damaging the building’s windows and squad cars and spraying graffiti. Police in riot gear eventually confronted them with tear gas and projectiles, with tense skirmishes stretching late into the evening.

Some chanted and carried banners that read, “I can’t breathe” and “Jail killer KKKops.” And some stacked shopping carts to make a barricade at a Target store across the street from the station.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department would conduct a full internal investigation, and prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against the officers involved.

A frame from a bystander’s video shows the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Four officers involved in the arrest were fired.
(Darnella Frazier)
People chant outside a Minneapolis police station as they protest the death in custody of George Floyd.
(Evan Frost / Associated Press)
Protesters march after a rally to call for justice for George Floyd in Minneapolis.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Star Tribune)
Protesters gather in Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd.
(Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune)
Protesters in Minneapolis call for justice for George Floyd.
(Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune)
Hundreds of protesters gather in Minneapolis near the site of George Floyd’s arrest.
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)
Protesters gather in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
(Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune)
Demonstrators start marching toward a Minneapolis police station to protest the death of George Floyd.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Star Tribune)
Police officers deploy to disperse protesters in the Target parking lot near a Minneapolis police station.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Star Tribune)
Protesters and police face each other during a rally in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
(Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Star Tribune)
A car is hit with tear gas.
(Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune)
A protester wipes his face after being doused with milk after exposure to percussion grenades and tear gas.
(Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune)
Milk drains from the face of a protester who had been exposed to percussion grenades and tear gas outside a Minneapolis police station.
(Carlos Gonzalez / Star Tribune)
Protesters gather near the place where George Floyd died in custody in Minneapolis.
(Kerem Yucel / AFP/Getty Images)

World & Nation
Associated Press
