Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Ferguson elects its first black mayor as George Floyd protests roil U.S.

Ella Jones, shown in 2017, has been elected mayor of Ferguson, Mo.
Ella Jones, shown in 2017, has been elected mayor of Ferguson, Mo.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 3, 2020
9:59 AM
Share
FERGUSON, Mo. — 

Ferguson voters have elected Ella Jones to be the Missouri city’s first black mayor as protests over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of black communities roil the nation.

Jones, a city council member who also will be the first woman to lead the St. Louis suburb, beat fellow council member Heather Robinett in the nonpartisan election for a three-year term that starts later this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Incumbent James Knowles III could not run again because of term limits.

Protests following the 2014 fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown thrust Ferguson into the national spotlight. They also helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement formed in the wake of the death of black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida two years earlier and the acquittal of the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot him.

World & Nation
George Floyd’s death becomes a rallying cry for activists worldwide
Protestors lay on the ground in front of police on horseback as they gather in Sydney, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd and urged their own governments to address racism and police violence. Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
World & Nation
George Floyd’s death becomes a rallying cry for activists worldwide
U.S. protests over George Floyd’s death have galvanized movements against racism, police brutality and inequalities in other liberal democracies.
Advertisement

The city voted Tuesday amid another day of protests over the death of Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The shooting of Brown, a black teen, by a white Ferguson police officer prompted a Justice Department investigation that resulted in a consent agreement reached in 2016 that requires significant changes in the city, including municipal court reforms, community policing efforts, hiring more minority officers and improved policies in areas such as use of body cameras and search and seizure practices.

Jones, 65, had said if elected she would help Ferguson continue implementing the changes outlined in the agreement.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement