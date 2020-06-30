Huntsman and Cox in tight race for GOP nod for Utah governor

The contest for the GOP nomination in the race for Utah governor remained too close to call Tuesday, with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox maintaining a narrow lead over ex-U.S. Russia Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. as vote-counting continued during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trailing behind were Greg Hughes, the ex-House speaker and vocal supporter of President Trump, and real estate executive Thomas Wright, who positioned himself as the race’s outsider,

Huntsman has touted his international experience while Cox has the backing of incumbent Gov. Gary Herbert, who isn’t running again.

The election was conducted entirely by mail due to the pandemic and county clerks were quarantining ballots for 24 hours, delaying additional results.

An unusual number of Democratic and independent voters crossed party lines to register as Republicans so they could participate in the closed primary, including Sara Barnett, who works at a community clinic in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood and typically casts her ballot for Democrats.

“I voted Republican so I could vote in this primary election just to use my voice,” said Barnett, who voted for Huntsman. “It was a little abnormal given the party change, but I feel like there were a lot of good candidates, and it was nice to be able to exercise my right to vote.”

Here’s a look at other races on the ballot:

— Conservative ex-NFL player Burgess Owens won the GOP nomination for the 4th Congressional District handily Tuesday over a state lawmaker, nonprofit CEO and an ex-radio host who pitched himself as a moderate. He’ll challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, who is considered one of the country’s most vulnerable people in Congress after his narrow 2018 victory in the suburban Salt Lake City district.

— Both parties voted to choose their candidates in the GOP-dominated 1st Congressional District in northern Utah, though those races were too close to call. On the Republican side, businessman Blake Moore was nearly neck-and-neck with Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson and ex-Utah Agricultural Commissioner Kerry Gibson, with Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt trailing. She drew fire by allowing a concert during the pandemic. Democrat Darren Parry was leading Jamie Cheek for their party’s nod.

— Republican Utah Atty. Gen. Sean Reyes was ahead of his primary challenger David Leavitt, the top prosecutor in Utah County, who’s been focused on criminal justice reform. The winner of that contest will face Democratic defense attorney Greg Skordas.