Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramping up of his efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Republican governor, who pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May, had previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His prior virus-related orders had undercut efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements.

But confronted with dramatically rising numbers of both newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of patients so sick they needed to be hospitalized, Abbott changed course.

The order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.”

