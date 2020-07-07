Hollywood comes to U.K. court as Johnny Depp takes on tabloid newspaper

Johnny Depp has a starring role in a real-life courtroom drama Tuesday in London, where he is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a “wife beater.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wore a suit, sunglasses and a face covering as he arrived at the neo-Gothic High Court on the first day of his claim against the Sun. Depp is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 story alleging he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp strongly denies the claim.

Depp, 57, and model-actress Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017, and now bitterly accuse one another of abuse.

Heard arrived at the court Tuesday by a separate entrance, her nose and mouth covered in a red scarf.

Both Depp and Heard are expected to give evidence at the three-week trial, one of the first to be held in person since Britain began to lift its coronavirus lockdown. Proceedings have been spread over several courtrooms to allow for social distancing.

Witnesses are likely to include Depp’s former partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, both of whom have submitted statements supporting the Hollywood star.

Depp’s claim centers on an April 2018 story in the British tabloid headlined: “Potty — How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

Depp and the Sun have hired some of Britain’s highest-profile lawyers, and pretrial hearings have already exposed radically differing accounts of Heard and Depp’s tempestuous marriage.

Actress Amber Heard, center, arrives July 7 at the High Court in London. Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2017. (Associated Press)

Heard alleges 14 incidents of violence by Depp in locations including Los Angeles, Australia, Japan, the Bahamas and on a private jet. He denies them all and says Heard attacked him with items including a drink can and a cigarette.

The Sun’s lawyers tried to have the suit thrown out on the grounds that Depp failed to disclose text messages he exchanged with an assistant showing that he tried to buy “MDMA and other narcotics” while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.

Heard alleges that Depp subjected her to “a three-day ordeal of physical assaults” while they were in the country after drinking and taking drugs.

The newspaper’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said withholding the texts was a breach of a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents from separate libel proceedings against Heard in the United States. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for allegedly defaming him in a Washington Post article about domestic abuse. That case is due to be heard next year.

Last week, judge Andrew Nicol ruled that Depp had breached the court order, but said “it would not be just” to throw out the actor’s claim.

He also rejected an attempt by Depp to force Heard to disclose evidence including communications with actor James Franco and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, with whom she allegedly had affairs while involved with Depp. The judge said the issue of Heard’s extramarital relations was irrelevant to the central issue in the case, which is “whether Mr. Depp assaulted Ms. Heard.”

The judge also rejected a last-minute attempt by Depp’s lawyers to have Heard barred from the courtroom except when she was giving evidence. They argued that her testimony would be more reliable if she weren’t present in court when Depp was being cross-examined.

Nicol said that excluding Heard “would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their defense.”

