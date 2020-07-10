Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Tropical Storm Fay moves toward mid-Atlantic, New England

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Fay
A satellite image from 5:30 a.m. Eastern on July 10 shows Tropical Storm Fay as it moves closer to land in the northeast of the United States.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 10, 2020
4:44 AM
MIAMI — 

Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, but forecasters have decreased projections for rainfall totals and flooding.

Fay was expected to bring two to four inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about three to five inches of rain.

The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph, forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph, with top sustained winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Cape May, N.J., to Watch Hill, R.I. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

